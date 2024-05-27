Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar: Delhi CM Slams PM Modi Over NCP Split in Maharashtra

In a recent rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed strong concerns over the political developments in Maharashtra, where the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been split into two factions. Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating the division and stripping the NCP of its symbol, a move he believes undermines the democratic fabric of India." PM Modi has split the NCP into two parts in Maharashtra and taken away its symbol," Kejriwal stated. "Do we want a country where only one party and only one leader remain?"

The Delhi CM underscored the importance of a multi-party system for a healthy democracy, warning against the dangers of a single-party dominance. He urged the public to consider the long-term consequences of such actions on India's democratic ethos, emphasizing that a robust democracy relies on the presence of diverse political voices and choices.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar said the power of the country lies with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, who are dividing people instead of maintaining unity in the society. He also hit out at the saffron party for toppling the MVA government last year and the engineering bifurcation in his party leading to Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde and BJP-led government in the state. In the NCP, tensions have been brewing for almost a year. Ajit Pawar was reportedly willing to support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), deviating from the party's official stance and defying the position of Sharad Pawar. Adding to the turmoil, the party has faced scrutiny from central investigation agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), prompting other NCP leaders to raise the issue of aligning with the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government.