As Opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance advances, China will step back: Sanjay Raut

Ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc's third national level meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that as the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A block will progress, China will begin stepping back from the borders.

Sanjay Raut's remarks comes days after China released its new standard map this week, claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its own territories, to which India strongly objected.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance will hold their third strategy meetings today on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. While the discussion among the partner leaders in the bloc would centre on the battle plan for the next general elections and a seat-sharing formula, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is also likely to unveil its logo during the two-day meeting starting today.

The I.N.D.I.A leaders would go into an informal huddle on Thursday and the same would be followed by a formal meeting on September 1.As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.