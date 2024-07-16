Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Visit Pandharpur for Mahapuja, Check Full Schedule
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2024 04:48 PM2024-07-16T16:48:49+5:302024-07-16T16:52:24+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to visit Pandharpur in Solapur district on July 16 and 17, 2024, ...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to visit Pandharpur in Solapur district on July 16 and 17, 2024, to mark the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Beginning today, Shinde and his family will participate in a Mahapuja at the Shree Vittal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur.
Accompanied by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and other dignitaries, the Chief Minister will oversee various programs scheduled over the next two days.
The itinerary includes:
Tuesday, July 16:
- 4:00 pm: Inauguration of Krishi Pandhari 2024 exhibition at Agricultural Produce Market Committee Premises, Pandharpur.
- 4:15 pm: Departure for the Government Rest House, Pandharpur.
- 4:30 pm: Closing ceremony of the environmental awareness program, "Parayavaranachi Wari Pandharichya Dari," at Government Rest House.
- Evening: Special meetings with public representatives at Government Rest House, Pandharpur.
Read Also | Mumbai Traffic Update: Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra in Wadala, Traffic Restrictions Announced From July 16 to 18; Check Details
Wednesday, July 17:
- 2:20 am: Departure from Government Rest House to Shree Vittal Rukmini Mandir for Ashadhi Yatra 2024 and Mahapuja.
- 4:30 am: Distribution of Dev Vriksha Swarnapimpal Beej Prasad to the warkaris.
- 4:45 am: Return to Government Rest House.
- 5:00 am: Reserved time for public representatives from Solapur district.
- 9:00 am: Departure to Chandrabhaga Bus Stand.
- 10:00 am: Inauguration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Chandrabhaga Bus Station and passenger accommodation building.
- 10:30 am: Attendance at Tulsi Vrindavan dedication ceremony.
- 10:45 am: Groundbreaking ceremony of Rajshri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Cultural Building at Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan.
- 11:00 am: Foundation stone laying ceremony for road construction under Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagarotthan Mahaabhiyan at Link Road Route leading to Karmayogi School.
- 11:15 am: Conclusion of Swachh Wari Nirmal Wari program at Panchayat Samiti Pandharpur.
- Departure to Baramati in a government vehicle thereafter.