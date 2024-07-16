Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Visit Pandharpur for Mahapuja, Check Full Schedule

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to visit Pandharpur in Solapur district on July 16 and 17, 2024, to mark the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Beginning today, Shinde and his family will participate in a Mahapuja at the Shree Vittal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur.

Accompanied by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and other dignitaries, the Chief Minister will oversee various programs scheduled over the next two days.

The itinerary includes:

Tuesday, July 16: 4:00 pm: Inauguration of Krishi Pandhari 2024 exhibition at Agricultural Produce Market Committee Premises, Pandharpur. 4:15 pm: Departure for the Government Rest House, Pandharpur. 4:30 pm: Closing ceremony of the environmental awareness program, "Parayavaranachi Wari Pandharichya Dari," at Government Rest House. Evening: Special meetings with public representatives at Government Rest House, Pandharpur.



