Ashadhi Wari 2025 Special Trains: Central Railway to Run 80 Services For Devotees Across Maharashtra to Pandharpur, Check Details

To accommodate pilgrims visiting the Ashadi Fair in Pandharpur from July 1st to July 10th, 2025, Central Railway will operate 80 Ashadi Special trains to Pandharpur and Miraj. During Ashadhi Ekadashi, people travel to Pandharpur and Miraj as part of a significant spiritual journey honouring Lord Vitthal (Vithoba), a cherished manifestation of Lord Krishna. In a custom known as the "Wari," which has its roots in the Bhakti movement led by saints like Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, hundreds of Warkaris (devotees) travel days to reach Pandharpur, the primary pilgrimage site. Ashadhi Ekadashi, which represents devotion, equality, and surrender, is regarded as the most auspicious day to worship Vitthal. Miraj is an essential portion of the pilgrimage journey since it is a major stopping or regrouping place for many pilgrims travelling to Pandharpur, particularly those from southern Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Train Schedule:

Nagpur-Miraj Specials

Services: 4

Train No. 01205 Special will leave Nagpur at 08:50 am on July 4 and July 5 and reach Miraj at 11:55 am the next day.

Train No. 01206 Special will leave Miraj at 12:55 p.m. on July 5 and July 6 and reach Nagpur at 12:25 p.m. the next day.

The train will halt at: Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Salgare, and Arag.

New Amravati-Pandharpur Specials

Services: 4

Train No. 01119 Special will leave New Amravati at 2:40 pm on July 2 and July 5 and will reach Pandharpur at 09:10 am the next day.

Train No. 01120 Special will leave Pandharpur at 7:30 pm on July 3 and July 6 and will reach New Amravati at 12:50 pm the next day.

This train will halt at: Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, and Kurduwadi.

Khamgaon-Pandharpur Specials

Services: 4

Train No. 01121 Special will leave Khamgaon at 11:30 am on July 3 and July 6 and will reach Pandharpur at 03.30 am the next day.

Train No. 01122 Special will leave Pandharpur at 05:00 am on July 4 and July 7 and will reach Khamgaon at 7:30 pm on the same day.

This train will halt at: Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, and Kurduwadi.

Bhusaval-Pandharpur Unreserved Specials

Services: 2

Train No. 01159 Unreserved Special will leave Bhusaval at 1:30 pm on July 5 and will reach Pandharpur at 03:30 am the next day.

Train No. 01160 Unreserved Special will leave Pandharpur at 10:30 am on July 6 and will reach Bhusaval at 1:00 pm the next day.

This train will halt at: Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, and Kurduwadi.

Latur-Pandharpur Unreserved Specials

Services: 10

Train No. 01101 Unreserved Special will leave Latur at 07:30 am on July 2, July 4, July 7, July 8, and July 9 and will reach Pandharpur at 12:50 pm the same day.

Train No. 01102 Unreserved Special will leave Pandharpur at 1:50 pm on July 2, July 4, July 7, July 8, and July 9 and will reach Latur at 7:20 pm same day.

This train will halt at: Harangul, Ausa Road, Murud(D), Dhoki, Kalamb Road(D), Yedshi, Dharashiv (Usmanabad), Pangri, Barsi Town, Shendri, Kurduwadi, and Modlimb.

Miraj-Kalaburagi Unreserved Specials

Services: 20

Train No. 01107 Unreserved Special will leave Miraj at 05:00 am from July 1 to July 10 regularly and will reach Kalaburagi at 1:30 pm on the same day. (10 services)

Train No. 01108 Unreserved Special will leave Kalaburagi at 3:30 pm from July 1 to July 10 regularly and will reach Miraj at 11:50 pm on the day. (10 services)

This train will halt at: Arag, Belanki, Salgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur, Modlimb (only for Train no 01108), Kurduwadi, Madha, Mohol, Solapur, Akalkot, Dodhani, and Gangapur.

Kolhapur-Kurduwadi Unreserved Specials

Services 20

Train No. 01209 Unreserved Special will leave Kolhapur at 06:10 am from July 1 to July 10 regularly and will reach Kurduwadi at 1:30 pm same day. (10 services)

Train No. 01210 Unreserved Special will leave Kurduwadi at 4:30 pm from July 1 to July 10 regularly and will reach Kolhapur at 10:30 pm on the same day. (10 services)

This train will halt at: Hatkanangale, Jaysingpur, Miraj, Arag, Belanki, Salgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Javale, Wasud, Sangola, Pandharpur, and Modlimb.

Pune-Miraj Unreserved Specials

Services: 16

Train No. 01207 Unreserved Special will leave Pune at 08:40 am from July 3 to July 10 regularly and will reach Miraj at 6:45 pm on the same day. (8 services)

Train No. 01208 Unreserved Special will leave Miraj at 7:30 pm from July 3 to July 10 regularly and will reach Pune at 04:30 am the next day. (8 services)

This train will halt at: Hadapsar, Uruli, Daund, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Modlimb, Pandharpur, Sangola, Wasud, Javale, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Langarpeth, Kavathe Mahankal, Salgare, Belanki, and Arag.

Reservation Details:

Ticket bookings for Ashadi Special trains numbered 01205, 01206, 01119, 01120, 01121, and 01122—operating with special fares—will commence on 16th June 2025. Passengers can reserve seats at any computerized railway booking counter or via the official IRCTC website: www.irctc.co.in.

Unreserved seat tickets can be purchased through the UTS mobile app or counters, at standard fares applicable to unreserved travel on superfast Mail/Express trains.

For complete information on train schedules and stoppages, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) app.