Ashok Chavan Calls 'Batenge to Katenge' Slogan Irrelevant for Maharashtra Elections

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, political tensions in the state have escalated due to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement, "Batenge to Katenge" (If they talk, they will be cut). On one hand, opposition parties are criticizing this statement, while on the other hand, leaders from the Mahayuti alliance, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior figures, are making similar declarations. However, some Mahayuti leaders are distancing themselves from this statement. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP from Congress, have stated that such a declaration was unnecessary.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan called the "Batenge to Katenge" slogan completely irrelevant, asserting that it would not be well received by the people of Maharashtra. He stated that the statement has little connection to the elections. While it is common to make bold statements during elections, he feels this particular one is inappropriate and will not resonate with voters. Chavan also expressed that he is personally against such slogans, as they are not beneficial for society and can hurt people's sentiments.

Chavan further clarified his position on secularism, stating, "I believe in my work. I am secular, even though I am in BJP. I have not distanced myself from Hindutva, but I consider myself a secular Hindu. This is in line with the Constitution, and BJP also has individuals who uphold secularism while embracing Hindutva."

Also Read: Chandrashekhar Azad Criticizes “Batenge to Katenge” Slogan, Calls for Real Action on Youth Demands

Similarly, BJP MLA Pankaja Munde has expressed that Maharashtra does not need such statements. She emphasized that development should be the primary focus and that leaders should strive to earn the respect of all people. She noted that Yogi Adityanath’s statement was made in the context of Uttar Pradesh's political situation, and she found it difficult to understand the relevance of the comment in Maharashtra.