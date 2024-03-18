Ashok Chavan Denies Meeting Sonia Gandhi Before BJP Switch, Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Remarks as Baseless (Watch)

Ashok Chavan, a BJP Rajya Sabha member who resigned from the Congress last month, refuted claims that he met with Sonia Gandhi before departing from the party. On Monday, he dismissed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the matter as baseless.

"During a public event in Mumbai yesterday, Rahul Gandhi gave a remark but he didn't take…

Addressing a rally in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn’t want to go to jail”.

In a video message on Monday, Ashok Chavan responded to the issue, stating that Rahul Gandhi made the statement during a rally on Sunday without specifically mentioning anyone's name.

During a public event in Mumbai yesterday, Rahul Gandhi gave a remark but he didn't take anyone's name. If it was a hint on me, I would like to say that it is completely illogical, said Chavan.

