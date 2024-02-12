Ashok Chavan Resigns From Maharashtra Congress, Speculations Rife on BJP Entry

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a prominent leader of the Congress party, Ashok Chavan has tendered his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. This development marks the third significant setback for the grand old party within a span of merely two months.

Speculation had been rampant following the Bharat Jodo yatra in Maharashtra, suggesting that Ashok Chavan might assume the role of the state Congress president or lead the Congress Legislative Party. However, contrary to expectations, none of these anticipated appointments materialized. It is noteworthy that Chavan was among the legislators who 'couldn't vote' in the Rajya Sabha elections held two years ago. Subsequently, swift developments unfolded, leading to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, in which Chavan held a prominent position.



See Ashok Chavan's Resignation Letter:



In a big blow to the Congress in Maharashtra, former chief minister and former MP Ashok Chavan resigned from the party's primary membership amid reports that he was in talks with the BJP.#AshokChavan#maharashtranewspic.twitter.com/obmDisc6K8 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 12, 2024

It is additionally noteworthy that the White Paper recently issued by the central government omitted any reference to the irrigation scam, in which Ajit Pawar was purportedly the primary beneficiary before his defection to the Shinde-led government. However, the Paper did address the Adarsh scam, which had prompted Ashok Chavan's resignation as Chief Minister back in 2010.