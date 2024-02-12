Watch: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ashok Chavan Joining BJP: Aage Aage Dekhiye Hota Hai Kya

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has submitted his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the party to the Speaker. In response, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that a lot of leaders are keen to join the Bharatiya Janata Party as they want to join the main stream politics and work at the national level. I cannot reveal all the names right now. But you will see them in coming days.



A lot of good leaders in Congress feel they are not getting enough opportunities. They are also appreciative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and policies. As a result, they want to join us. At this juncture, all I can say is 'Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya'.

Speculation had been rampant following the Bharat Jodo yatra in Maharashtra, suggesting that Ashok Chavan might assume the role of the state Congress president or lead the Congress Legislative Party. However, contrary to expectations, none of these anticipated appointments materialized. It is noteworthy that Chavan was among the legislators who 'couldn't vote' in the Rajya Sabha elections held two years ago. Subsequently, swift developments unfolded, leading to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, in which Chavan held a prominent position.

It is additionally noteworthy that the White Paper recently issued by the central government omitted any reference to the irrigation scam, in which Ajit Pawar was purportedly the primary beneficiary before his defection to the Shinde-led government. However, the Paper did address the Adarsh scam, which had prompted Ashok Chavan's resignation as Chief Minister back in 2010.