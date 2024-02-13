Ashok Chavan to Join BJP: Chavan's Departure Signals Wake-Up Call for Congress, Says NCP Leader Baba Siddique (Watch Video)

February 13, 2024

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who resigned from the post of MLA and primary membership of Congress, will join BJP at 12.30 pm today (February 13). Along with him, former MLA Amar Rajurkar will also join BJP.

Both will join the BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. After resigning yesterday, Chavan had told the media that he will reveal his political future in the next 48 hours, but 24 hours before leaving the party, Ashok Chavan said that he will join the BJP.

Speaking about Chavan's departure, Siddique revealed, "Ashok Chavan called me and I told him that we are going to meet soon in the way ahead." He also expressed his belief that more individuals may follow suit, stating, "More people are going to leave because when a person feels suffocated, he tries to find a way."

Siddique characterised Chavan's exit as a wake-up call for the Congress party, "It is a wake-up call for Congress but I don't think they are going to wake up. They live in La la's land, they are living in illusion," he remarked.

