Ashok Chavan to Join BJP: Chavan's Departure Signals Wake-Up Call for Congress, Says NCP Leader Baba Siddique (Watch Video)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who resigned from the post of MLA and primary membership of Congress, will join BJP at 12.30 pm today (February 13). Along with him, former MLA Amar Rajurkar will also join BJP.

Both will join the BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. After resigning yesterday, Chavan had told the media that he will reveal his political future in the next 48 hours, but 24 hours before leaving the party, Ashok Chavan said that he will join the BJP.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says, Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra.@AshokChavanINC#BJP#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/uMUrtPoY7q — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 13, 2024

Speaking about Chavan's departure, Siddique revealed, "Ashok Chavan called me and I told him that we are going to meet soon in the way ahead." He also expressed his belief that more individuals may follow suit, stating, "More people are going to leave because when a person feels suffocated, he tries to find a way."

#WATCH | On former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quitting Congress, NCP leader Baba Siddique says, "Ashok Chavan called me and I told him that we are going to meet soon in the way ahead. More people are going to leave because when a person feels suffocated, he tries to find a way.… pic.twitter.com/onhTOmLaOH — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Siddique characterised Chavan's exit as a wake-up call for the Congress party, "It is a wake-up call for Congress but I don't think they are going to wake up. They live in La la's land, they are living in illusion," he remarked.