At 16, Mumbai records coldest night of season so far

The effects of the ongoing cold across the country is also being felt in Mumbai. Unseasonal rains lashed the state on Saturday and Sunday. Due to unseasonal rains in Mumbai, the temperature in Mumbai has dropped drastically. The minimum temperature in many parts of Mumbai has reached 16 degrees. According to meteorologists, the cold spell will continue in Mumbai for the next one to two days. Mumbai is colder this year than last. It is not usually very cold in Mumbai but due to unseasonal rains, the temperature has dropped drastically.

The maximum temperature in many parts of the state dropped sharply. Mumbai recorded a low of 16 degrees Celsius. Cities like Nashik, Pune and Aurangabad have recorded maximum temperatures below 25 degrees. The effect of the dust storm was also evident. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast a drop in temperature in the state along with Mumbai for the next three to four days due to the western cyclone. It has been raining in the state for the last 24 hours. Therefore, experts say that this decline has taken place.

Mahabaleshwar, Dapoli, Khed and Chiplun received showers at midnight. As a result, atmospheric precipitation has increased. Rains were forecast in some parts of Maharashtra including Pune on January 22 and 23. Similarly, rains lashed some parts of the state at midnight. Sporadic and light showers lashed in Mumbai, Pune, Konkan and some parts of Central Maharashtra.