At least 12 deaths reported during Ganesh idols immersion across Maharashtra

Over the past 24 hours in Maharashtra, at least 12 individuals lost their lives during Ganpati idol immersions, with nine of them tragically drowning, according to police officials. These immersions commenced on Thursday as part of the celebrations for Anant Chaturdashi, signifying the conclusion of the 10-day festival.

In Nashik, three persons drowned in Panchvati and an equal number in Nashik Road area, an official said. Umbraj in Satara, Wajirabad in Nanded and Karjat in Raigad near Mumbai reported one death each from drowning, he added.

In Ratnagiri district in the state's Konkan region, two persons were killed when a tempo ploughed into a idol immersion procession after the vehicle' brake failed.

A 17-year-old girl and the tempo's driver died, he said. In Juhu in the western part of the metropolis, a 16-year-old boy was rescued from the beach amid immersion on Thursday but he was declared 'dead on arrival' by doctors at nearby civic-run Cooper hospital.