Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was ‘Second Nehru’ of Indian Politics, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hailed former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the "second Nehru" of Indian politics. Speaking to reporters, Raut remarked that Vajpayee, whose birth centenary is being observed, will always be remembered whenever "raj dharma" comes under threat.

The Sena (UBT) leader stated that despite his party not being aligned with the BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee will always be remembered. The present day BJP may be maligning the legacy of (India's first prime minister) Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru, but Vajpayee was the second Nehru. He was the Nehru of non-Congress parties, the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Raut noted that even Pandit Nehru had appreciated and blessed Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He added, “(Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray had immense respect for Vajpayee and valued his word.” Emphasizing Vajpayee's legacy, Raut remarked, “Whenever 'raj dharma' is under threat, the country will remember Vajpayee.”

