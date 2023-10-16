"Attempt to demoralise her": Sanjay Raut criticises BJP over 'cash for query' allegations against Mahua Moitra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for MP Nishikant Dubey's "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Raut, a vocal BJP critic, condemned the attempt to demoralize her and expressed confidence in winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It is an attempt to demoralise her. BJP is destroying the Opposition, but they'll not come to power in 2024, INDIA bloc will come," Raud said.

This comes after, Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP, on Sunday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging TMC MP Mahua Moitra to be involved in "cash for query" and demanded an inquiry committee against her. Dubey called for her "immediate suspension" from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts".

In his letter titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", Dubey has alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP.

Reacting to the complaint, about which Dubey also tweeted, Moitra said she will welcome any motion once the pending breach of privileges motions against ruling party members are dealt with.

Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala & other @BJP4India luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those.

Also waiting for @dir_ed & others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 15, 2023

