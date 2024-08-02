'Attempts To Tarnish Reputation': Ajit Pawar Denies Allegations of Secret Delhi Trips

NCP President Ajit Pawar has vehemently denied allegations of making secret trips to Delhi before joining the ruling Mahayuti alliance. These claims, based on informal conversations Pawar allegedly had with media representatives, suggest he visited Delhi around 10 times. However, Ajit Pawar has dismissed these accusations as baseless and unfounded.

Speaking to the media in Nashik, Pawar addressed the allegations head-on. "These are merely attempts to tarnish my reputation. I have been in politics for 35 years. I know that concealing one's identity while traveling is illegal. If I need to go anywhere, I will do so openly. There is no need for me to hide," he asserted.

Supriya Sule had posed questions to Ajit Pawar

Supriya Sule, reacting to the allegations against Ajit Pawar, had taken swipes at him, saying, "Ajit Pawar himself has stated that he traveled to Delhi under a different name and disguise. I have a few questions regarding this. When you were the Leader of the Opposition, why were you meeting Amit Shah? You have now admitted to secretly meeting Amit Shah while publicly speaking against the BJP in Maharashtra. This is a betrayal of Maharashtra," she said.

Sule had also raised concerns about national security, stating, "Ajit Pawar frequently changed his name while traveling to Delhi. This poses a national security risk. Ordinary citizens need an Aadhar card to travel by air. If Ajit Pawar can do this, what stops a terrorist from doing the same? Who will take responsibility for this? There should be an investigation into the Mumbai and Delhi airports as well as the airlines involved," she demanded.

Ajit Pawar slams cousin

In response to Supriya Sule raising this issue in Parliament, Ajit Pawar issued a challenge, "I challenge Parliament to investigate these allegations. If they find any truth, I will step away from politics. But if the accusations are proven false, those who made baseless claims without any evidence should retire from politics," he stated.

"I ask everyone, where did you see me? They say I went to Delhi 10 times. I work in a democracy. If I need to go somewhere, I will go openly. There is no need for me to hide. These stories are published in the media and then used by opponents for propaganda. Not a single word in these reports is true," Ajit Pawar concluded.