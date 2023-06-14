Aurangabad: Congress stages protest for opening of Haj House

Activists of the Congress staged a protest in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Tuesday demanding that the Haj House constructed in the city for pilgrims be opened.



At least 15 to 20 activists of the Congress' Aurangabad city unit were detained when they reached the gate of the Haj House in Qila-e-Ark area of the city, an official said.



A Haj House building has been constructed in Qila-e-Ark area for pilgrims undertaking Haj. Though the construction has been completed, the Haj House remains closed and cannot be used for the purpose for which it was built. Hence, we staged an agitation today," Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf told reporters. The party will intensify its agitation if the facility is not made operational in the next 15 days, he said.