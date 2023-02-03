Aurangabad: Dummy candidate appears for CAPF exam, held

A dummy candidate has been arrested here for appearing for the online recruitment examination of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifles in Aurangabad, police said on Friday.

According to a CIDCO police station official, the exam for the posts of constable in the CAPF and rifleman in the Assam Rifles was held in the city on Wednesday. Officials overseeing the process noticed that an applicant taking the test online from Shivgaon, Vaijapur, was acting suspiciously, he said.

The individual was caught carrying a mobile phone, a transmitter, and a Bluetooth device after being frisked, according to the official. Officials found that he was a dummy candidate appearing for the examinations in place of the real candidate, who was from Takli village in Kannad tehsil, after examining his hall ticket, he said.

Both men have been detained in connection with a complaint filed against them under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University Act 1982, according to the official.