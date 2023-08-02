Aurangzeb controversy sparks chaos in Assembly: "Such People Should Go to Pakistan", says Nitesh Rane

During today's Assembly session, chaos ensued over the topic of Aurangzeb. A heated verbal exchange occurred between BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and SP MLA Abu Azmi while discussing law and order.

Nitesh Rane: Such people should go to Pakistan

Speaking in the Assembly, Nitesh Rane said, "The atmosphere is being spoiled by putting the status of Aurangzeb, who conspired against Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj. The police have taken action in this regard. They don't say Vande Mataram, but there are some people who say Aurangzeb is your father when the procession is taken out. These are traitors. They speak deliberately, Aurangzeb is your father. It's going on in many districts of the state."

"These people don't want to say Vande Mataram. Slogans like 'Sir Tan Se Judah' are raised in the district. They want to spoil the atmosphere in the state. These people have no right to live in Shivraya’s (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) Maharashtra. Such people should go to Pakistan. I request the Home Minister to investigate the matter. Why do we want these people? We are concerned about the law and order situation in the state. These youth put status in different districts, who is the mastermind of this? Will an SIT be set up to probe the matter? There are a few people in your department. These people don't take action. Will there be an internal inquiry against them?" asked MLA Nitesh Rane.

Devendra Fadnavis: Aurangzeb cannot be anyone's leader in this country

Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Nitesh Rane's questions in the Assembly, stating, "Aurangzeb cannot be anyone's leader in this country. Aurangzeb cannot be the leader of Muslims. He invaded this country. The Muslims of our country are born in this country. Muslims in India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. He can't be a hero. Heroes can only be Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, and APJ Abdul Kalam."

He further added, "Never before has any Muslim community put the status of Aurangzeb, glorified him, or taken out a procession with his pictures. So how are such sudden statuses kept? Does anyone have a design behind it? Is there a deliberate intent behind this? Is someone deliberately instigating young people to create a rift in society? We have a few inputs on this, but I won't say that in the House."

"Although the SIT has not been constituted yet, the ATS is working on the case, and the IB is also involved in the investigation. We are gathering information. If necessary, we will appoint an SIT. It is not acceptable to have riots and tension in Maharashtra. It has an impact on the state," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis added that the incident could have been prevented if timely action had been taken. He also stated that in some places, the incident was not deliberately prevented. If there is any delay in the police action, appropriate measures will be taken against them," Fadnavis said.

Abu Azmi: Those who put status are charged, and those who challenge them are not charged.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi stated, "Some Muslim youths put Aurangzeb's status, and a case was registered against them. But then Dr Prakash Ambedkar visited Aurangzeb's grave, bowed his head, and challenged to file a case against him. Are there two laws in this country? Those who put status are charged, and those who challenge them are not charged. Hate is being spread 24 hours a day. That's why there was firing in the train. The BJP is trying to defame Muslims among Hindus. There is an atmosphere of terror all over the country. You can't walk around on a train wearing a burqa or growing a beard. My community is screaming, and no one is going to help. They put up a picture of Nathuram Godse. This is being done deliberately. The atmosphere in the country is being vitiated."