B Tech student dies after cement mixer hits motorcycle from behind

Madhura Mishra, a resident of Pimpri and a B Tech student, was killed when her motorcycle was hit by a cement mixer on the Pune-Mumbai highway near Khadki church on Saturday.

On Saturday, about 1:50 p.m., the accident occurred. The victim and her colleague, Mandar Tambe, went to Pune for personal reasons. They were on their way when they were involved in an accident near Khadki Church.

According to the police authorities, the victim was travelling from Wakadewadi to Bopodi. A speeding mixer hit her motorcycle from behind at the time, and she died as a result of multiple injuries.

Furthermore, the force of the accident was so powerful that the girl was flung several yards away and died as a result of serious injuries. The collision severely damaged the motorcycle. Tambe and a few nearby residents called the cops, who took the victim to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead due to serious injuries and excessive bleeding.