Bacchu Kadu sentenced to 2 months rigorous imprisonment

Maharashtra Minister of State Bachchu Kadu has been sentenced to two months of rigorous imprisonment. Chandur Bazar court has given this decision. This has come as a big shock to Bachchu Kadu. Bachchu Kadu had concealed the details of his flat in Mumbai while submitting affidavits to the Election Commission in the 2014 Assembly elections. BJP corporator Gopal Tiramare had rushed to the court in this case. The verdict of this case has been decided today.

What exactly is the case?

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Bachchu Kadu submitted an affidavit to the Election Commission stating his assets. He did not give any information about his flat in Mumbai. Gopal Tiramare, a BJP corporator from Achalpur in Amravati, lodged a complaint against this.