Badlapur Encounter: Sanjay Raut Criticizes Political Competition Over Encounters Amid Alarming Crime Rates During Fadnavis Tenure (Watch Video)



In response to the recent Badlapur incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the need for strict punishment and swift justice for rapists. However, he criticized the use of encounters for political gain, noting a concerning competition between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to claim credit for such encounters. Raut expressed that it is unprecedented in the country to witness two leaders in a government competing in this manner. He highlighted the alarming statistic that over 100 women have been raped and murdered during Fadnavis' tenure in the past year and questioned how many encounters have actually taken place.

I am seeing for the first time in the country that there are two leaders in a government, one of whom is the Chief Minister of the state and the other is the Deputy Chief Minister and there is a competition between them to take credit for the encounter, This competition clearly shows how politics is going on in the state. During Devendra Fadnavis' tenure, more than 100 women have been raped and murdered in the last year. How many people were encountered?," said Sanjay Raut.

Badlapur assault case accused was shot dead by the police in encounter on Monday evening. According to reports, Shinde snatched a gun from a police officer and opened fire while being taken in a police van. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Shinde was shot dead. His body was taken to Kalwa Hospital, while the injured police officer admitted to Jupiter Hospital in critical condition. The Autopsy report of accused Akshay Shinde says that he died due to excessive bleeding.

