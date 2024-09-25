Akshay Shinde Encounter: Accused Father Anna Shinde Seeks SIT Probe into Case

In a recent development, Anna Shinde, the father of accused Akshay Shinde, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. Represented by advocate Amit Katranware, Anna Shinde claims that his son was a victim of a fake encounter, raising serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Shinde, who was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls, was shot dead by police during an incident on September 23, while being transported for questioning. During the hearing, Justice Prithviraj Chavan expressed skepticism about the police's actions, questioning why Shinde was shot in the head rather than in less lethal areas such as the legs or arms.

The autopsy report of Akshay Shinde, the accused whose death has raised significant concerns, reveals that he died from excessive bleeding due to a bullet wound to the head. Conducted by experts from JJ Hospital in collaboration with a forensic team, the postmortem findings have been submitted to the Mumbra Police as investigations into the circumstances of his death continue.

