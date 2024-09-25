Akshay Shinde Encounter: Badlapur Assault Case Accused Died Due to Excessive Bleeding, Says Autopsy Report

Badlapur assault case accused was shot dead by the police in encounter on Monday evening. According to reports, Shinde snatched a gun from a police officer and opened fire while being taken in a police van. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Shinde was shot dead. His body was taken to Kalwa Hospital, while the injured police officer admitted to Jupiter Hospital in critical condition. The Autopsy report of accused Akshay Shinde says that he died due to excessive bleeding.

The postmortem was carried out by experts from JJ Hospital along with a forensic team. The autopsy report of Akshay Shinde, whose death has raised concern, confirms that he was killed by a bullet wound to the head. The preliminary postmortem findings were handed over to the Mumbra Police, as investigations continue.

The autopsy, which lasted around seven hours, was conducted by a panel of five doctors from Mumbai's JJ Hospital. The entire process was videographed to ensure transparency and accuracy in the findings.

Authorities are working closely with medical experts to gather further evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into Shinde's tragic death.