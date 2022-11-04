Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar accused of entering Mantralaya without signing register

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar has been accused of trying to enter the premises of Mantralaya, the Maharashtra state secretariat here, along with his supporters without making the mandatory entry in the police register at the gate, allegations the legislator refuted.

According to a report of PTI, the MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli district was allowed to enter after one of the persons in his entourage signed the register after filling in visitor details, they added. As per officials, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon and Bangar allegedly even used an expletive when he was asked to sign the register by police personnel posted at the gate.

We were stopped at the (Mantralaya) gate by a police personnel there. On of my supporters told him I was an MLA, after which he greeted me and I returned the gesture. I also told him my personal assistant would fill entry details,” he claimed.