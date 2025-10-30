Banjara Community Protest for ST Quota: Anticipating Major Road Blockade, Police Strengthen Security on Samruddhi Expressway

Authorities in Maharashtra have deployed around 800 police officers and personnel along the Samruddhi Highway in Malegaon, Washim district, ahead of a proposed road blockade by members of the Banjara community demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation. Washim Superintendent of Police (SP) Anuj Tare stated that the protest is expected to take place on both the Samruddhi Mahamarg and national highways, under the jurisdiction of the Malegaon Police Station. Although no official permission has been granted for the demonstration, extensive security arrangements have been made. The deployment includes five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), 13 Police Inspectors (PIs), 50 Assistant Police Inspectors (APIs), and over 700 officers. Tare added that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure law and order and to prevent any untoward incidents.

Recently, a 32-year-old man in Beed district committed suicide over the same demand for ST status, reported news agency PTI. The deceased, identified as Pravin Baburao Jadhav from Kekat Pangri village in Georai tehsil, reportedly posted a video on social media before taking his life, expressing anguish over the government’s inaction on the Banjara community’s reservation demand, reported news agency PTI. His death triggered fresh unrest, with locals staging a blockade on the Dhule–Solapur road to press for government intervention. Police said Jadhav was upset about the state’s recent decision to recognize eligible Marathas as Kunbis for OBC reservation, questioning why Banjaras were being excluded from ST benefits. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death at Georai police station, and further investigation is underway, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Katake.