Bank Manager Strangled to Death: Boyfriend Apprehended in Navi Mumbai Hotel Murder Case

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old manager employed at a private bank met a grim fate as she was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend at a hotel in Navi Mumbai. The accused, Shoeb Sheikh (24), was apprehended by the Mumbai Police in the early hours of the day following a tip-off, preventing his attempt to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Amy alias Amit Ravindra Kaur (35), accompanied Sheikh to the hotel on Monday. The motive behind the heinous act was the suspect's suspicion that Kaur was involved in an extramarital affair. Sheikh confessed during interrogation that he strangled her in a fit of rage.

The Mumbai Police received information about Sheikh's potential involvement in illegal activities, leading them to his residence in suburban Saki Naka. Upon questioning, Sheikh disclosed details about the murder, prompting the Mumbai Police to alert their counterparts in the Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai.

A police team swiftly responded, discovering the lifeless body of the victim in a hotel room. The deceased, a bank manager at an IDFC Bank branch in Navi Mumbai, hailed from Sion Koliwada in Mumbai. Following the recovery of the body, Sheikh was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (Punishment for murder).