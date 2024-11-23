Baramati Election Result 2024: Ajit Pawar Leading in Early Trends, Counting Underway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 23, 2024 09:18 AM2024-11-23T09:18:36+5:302024-11-23T09:27:38+5:30
In Baramati there will be tough Competition between Uncle and nephew and as per the postal ballot counting progresses in ...
In Baramati there will be tough Competition between Uncle and nephew and as per the postal ballot counting progresses in Maharashtra, early trends are painting a dramatic picture. The state is witnessing intense battles, unexpected reversals, and potential game-changing results. While these are initial figures, they have already raised eyebrows, especially in high-profile constituencies like Baramati. Earlier Yugendra Pawar was in lead but now Ajit Pawar is back in lead as of now.
Baramati: Khela Hobe in Full Swing
Baramati, a bastion of the Pawar family, has become the epicenter of Maharashtra's electoral drama. The face-off between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar has drawn significant attention, with Ajit Pawar in leading in postal votes. This contest symbolizes not just a familial rivalry but also a larger battle between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, who split earlier this year.
Alos Read: Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 288 Assembly Constituencies, Who Will Win Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi
BJP Takes Early Lead; Mahayuti Gains Ground
Initial trends indicate that the BJP is emerging as the single largest party, leading in 80 constituencies. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is currently ahead in 117 seats, with Shinde’s Sena leading in 24 and the Ajit Pawar faction in 18