Baramati: There seems to be an abuse of power says, Sharad Pawar

It is often seen that the misuse of power is taking place everywhere in the country. I've never seen anything like this before. Senior leader Sharad Pawar today hit out at the Center, saying the ruling party should take steps to maintain the status of Parliament, but this does not seem to be happening.

Speaking to the media in Baramati, Sharad Pawar said, "The opposition does not want to be allowed to speak; the picture of the government's role is coming out that it is to create a ruckus in the House and get the bill passed in that confusion, it is not known how long it will last."

However, Sharad Pawar also spoke about the upcoming strategy, saying that all these things will have to be considered by all our opponents together. Meanwhile, talking about Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar said that Anil Deshmukh and Sanjay Raut were released on bail.

The court took a stance on it, but it concluded that the reason they were imprisoned had nothing to do with it. It appears to have only worked to scare the opposition. The arrest of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik, and Sanjay Raut is a picture of misuse of power.

Meanwhile, he said that the day the farmer succeeds, the country will have good days in the fields of trade and industry. Sharad Pawar said that no matter who is in power, the economy of the country should be improved, and India should emerge as a good exporter, keeping aside political differences and working towards strengthening the economy.