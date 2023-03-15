Baramati: Three family members and neighbours suffocate to death while cleaning biogas tank in Khandaj village

One of the neighbours, along with three members of the same family, died of suffocation while cleaning a biogas tank at Khandaj Village (Tq. Baramati). Following the incident, they were all taken to Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati for treatment. However, all of them had died before that, and the hospital witnessed a huge rush of relatives.

Prakash Sopan Atole, Pravin Bhanudas Atole, Bhanudas Anandrao Atole, and Bapurao Lahuji Gavhane are the names of the four. The incident has caused a stir on the periphery. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred while cleaning the British-era pipeline of Gobargas.