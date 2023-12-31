Be alert for next 10-15 days,' Maharashtra minister issues big warning

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant urged citizens to exercise caution and vigilance in the next 10-15 days, especially as tourist and religious places might experience overcrowding due to New Year festivities. The health department has also directed that the number of coronavirus tests be increased in view of the detection of cases caused by the JN.1 sub variant.

People should strictly follow rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus. People are excited to welcome the new year, but in large gatherings, the chances of it spreading also go up," he said. Health institutions and people should stay alert for the next 10-15 days to check the spread of coronavirus infection. Those already having some illness must avoid such gatherings," he added. According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 80,23,487 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery.The recovery rate in the state is 98.18% while the fatality rate is 1.81%.