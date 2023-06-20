Beed: Pankaja Munde elected as Chairperson of Vaidyanath sugar factory

Pankaja Munde, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former minister, along with Chandrakant Karad, has been elected unopposed as the chairperson and vice-chairman of Vaidyanath Co-operative Sugar Factory (Ltd), located in Pangri. The decision was made during a board of directors meeting held at the factory office on Monday.

Both Munde and Karad had filed nominations for chairperson and vice chairperson.

Directors Satish Munde, Shivajirao Gutte, Shrihari Munde, Ajay Munde, Walmik Karad, Reshim Kavale, Dynanoba Munde, Rajesh Gitte, Pandurang Phad, Haribhau Gutte, Sachin Darak, Suresh Mane, Vasant Rathod, Shivajirao More, Sudhakar Shingare, Satyabhama Aghav, Manchak Ghobale and Keshav Mali were present.

Dr Pritam Munde, the Member of Parliament from Beed, extended a warm welcome to the newly elected chairperson, vice-chairperson, and other members of the board of directors of the factory.

To bring the Vaidyanath co-operative sugar out of debt and help the sugarcane growers, Pankaja Munde and the former minister and MLA from Parli, Vaijanath Dhananjay Munde joined hands.

Of the 21 directors, eleven were elected from Pankaja Munde's group and ten from Dhananjay Munde's side. In the power-sharing, the post of chairperson was given to the Pankaja Munde panel, while the post of vice chairperson was given to the director of the Dhananjay Munde group.

Pankaja Munde, Chandrakant Karad and all the board members took the darshan of the samadhi of the late Gopinath Munde at Gopinathgarh at Pangri on the premises of the Vaidyanath co-operative sugar factory.