Best Bus Collides with Divider in Vashi, No Injuries Reported

A BEST bus traveling from Belapur to Bandra collided with a divider near Arenja Corner in Vashi on Monday night while attempting to avoid a collision with a car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but both wheels on one side of the bus ended up on the divider. Interestingly, the Vashi traffic police appeared to be unaware of the incident. When contacted by LokmatTimes.Com, Dilip Gujar, police inspector of the Vashi Traffic unit, denied any knowledge of the event.

Meanwhile, the BEST administration confirmed that the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on March 4. Sunil Vaidya, Public Relations Officer of BEST, explained that the bus, route number 505, was heading to Bandra depot from CBD Belapur. "At Arenja Corner, a private car suddenly appeared in front of the bus. The bus driver immediately veered to the right to avoid a collision. However, the bus collided with the front right side of the car and ended up on the road divider. Thankfully, no one was injured, but both the bus and the car sustained significant damage," he added."