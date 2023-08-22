BEST to introduce five new AC double-decker buses on Mumbai streets

The BEST has decided to introduce five new AC double-decker electric buses on Mumbai's roads starting from Wednesday. BEST is gradually working towards replacing all conventional double-decker buses with state-of-the-art electric models.

With a current fleet of 12 air-conditioned double-decker electric buses, BEST's decision to slowly phase out its older, non-air-conditioned counterparts underscores the city's dedication to cleaner and more modern public transportation. These recently introduced electric buses not only help create a cleaner urban environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also offer passengers a more comfortable and quieter travel experience.

Featuring an air-conditioned double-decker design, these buses provide an increased seating capacity, facilitating efficient transportation for a large number of people. In further support of this eco-friendly initiative, BEST has already introduced 200 electric air-conditioned double-decker buses. An order has been placed for their purchase. Among these, 12 buses are already operational, and an additional five buses are set to begin service this Wednesday.

Moreover, ten more air-conditioned double-decker buses have arrived in Mumbai and will soon be integrated into service, once necessary infrastructure including registration procedures and charging facilities are in place.