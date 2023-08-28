Bhandara: Couple on bike killed in collision with truck on Tumsar-Mohadi highway

A tragic accident occurred on the Tumsar-Mohadi state highway in Kharbi, where a couple on a two-wheeler was hit by a fast-moving truck from the opposite direction.

The husband and wife, identified as Balchand Thombare (55) and Vanita Thombare (50), were standing by the road talking to relatives when the truck, loaded with coal from WCL Company, struck their bike from behind, as per media reports.

The collision resulted in their immediate death. One person sustained serious injuries in the accident. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras.