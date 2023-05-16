Bhiwandi NMC says COVID-19 vaccination must for inoculation against other diseases for Haj pilgrims

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra’s Thane district said people planning to go on Haj pilgrimage should have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, or else they will not be given vaccines against other diseases.

A BNMC release said the Haj pilgrims from Bhiwandi will be inoculated at the civic vaccination centres in the town. The vaccination will start from Tuesday and will be conducted three days in a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Those above the age of three years will be given the QMMV (Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine) and those above 65 will also be given the SIV (Simian Immunodeficiency Virus) vaccine. All the pilgrims will be given the OPV (Oral Poliovirus Vaccine), a BNMC spokesperson said.

All the pilgrims have to undergo the RTPCR test and those found positive for coronavirus will not be given other vaccines, the release said. All the pilgrims should have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, or else they will not be given the other vaccines, it said.