Bhiwandi: Police register case against 34 persons, including 22 women waiters for indulging in obscene acts at bar

After executing a raid at a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district's Bhiwandi tehsil, where they allegedly discovered the accused engaging in lewd behaviour, the police have filed a case against 34 people, including 22 women waiters.

The operation was conducted in Rahnal village on Wednesday night, he said. After receiving a complaint against the bar, a police team raided it around 9.45 pm on Wednesday and found the accused indulging in obscene acts, the police official said.

A case was registered against nine customers, 22 women waiters, the owner and two managers of the bar, he said. They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention), the official said. Nobody has been arrested in this connection and a probe is on, the police said.