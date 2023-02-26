Bhoomi pujan for road works to be held by CM Eknath Shinde today

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde is set to carry out Bhoomi pujan (ground breaking) ceremony on Sunday as part of the Mumbai beautification project being carried out by the BMC, at Tilak Nagar.

According to BMC officials, about 121 projects of the 500 works have been completed so far. The administration has taken up additional 320 works in the second phase.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will undertake 320 beautification works, cement concretisation of 52 kilometres of roads as well as upgrading of sewage lines in several parts of Mumbai, an official said.

The work includes cement concretisation of 111 roads with a cumulative length of 52 kilometres, of which 24 roads are in the eastern suburbs, 61 in the western part and 26 in the island city, it said.

The sewage lines of Sahakar Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Tilaknagar will be upgraded as well, the release said. In December, the BMC undertook 500 beautification works, of which 121 have been completed, the release added.