Big BJP Leadership Shakeup: Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Be Party's New National President

It is reported that BJP leader and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to become the new National President of the BJP. An official announcement is expected soon. The current National President, J.P. Nadda, is being inducted into the Union Cabinet, necessitating the appointment of a new leader. Although several names, including Vinod Tawde, were considered, the central leadership has reportedly finalized Fadnavis for the position.

Recently, Devendra Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the Lok Sabha election results, he has had multiple discussions with BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reliable sources indicate that following these discussions, the BJP's central leadership has decided to transition Fadnavis from state to national-level responsibilities.

Transition from State Responsibilities

After BJP's disappointing performance in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections, Devendra Fadnavis publicly requested to be relieved of his state government duties to focus on organizational responsibilities. Amit Shah responded, asking him to continue his current role for the time being, promising a decision in due course. It now appears that Fadnavis will not only be relieved of his state duties but will also be given a national leadership role within the BJP.

Considering Alternative Plans

While discussions about appointing Fadnavis as the National President are ongoing, the BJP's central leadership is also considering an alternative plan. One proposal is to initially appoint Fadnavis as the Executive President while retaining his position as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister until the Assembly elections. Post-elections, he could then be promoted to the full-time National President. The party's final decision on this matter remains to be seen.