Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray; 15 Shiv Sena MPs to join Shinde faction?

Eknath Shinde and his faction revolted against Shiv Sena. Due to Shinde's sanctity, Uddhav Thackeray had to step down from power in the state. Uddhav Thackeray was disgraced to resign as Chief Minister. Shinde accompanied 50 MLAs and supported BJP. After that, Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of the state and the post of Deputy Chief Minister fell on the shoulders of Devendra Fadnavis.

Along with the MLAs, many corporators are also entering the group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray is likely to face another big blow. A large group of Shiv Sena MPs are likely to join the Shinde faction. Two-thirds of the MPs can join the Shinde group. At present, movements are underway in this regard. A meeting of Shiv Sena MPs was held at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence. 15 MPs of Shiv Sena were present in it. After 40 MLAs, 15 out of 18 MPs of Shiv Sena have this meeting at Varsha bungalow.

If a large group of Shiv Sena MPs go with Eknath Shinde, the political survival of party chief Uddhav Thackeray may be questioned. There is currently a discussion going on as to who will get the symbol of Shiv Sena's bow and arrow. If a large group of parliamentary functionaries go with Eknath Shinde, the existence of parliamentary politics will be questioned. A corporator from various municipal corporations is seen going with Eknath Shinde. Therefore, Eknath Shinde's rebellion is going to create a challenge in front of Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena has announced its support to the BJP and its ally candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election to be held on July 18. Some Shiv Sena MPs had written to party chief Uddhav Thackeray regarding their support to Murmu. After that, Uddhav Thackeray announced his support to Draupadi Murmu, taking a cautious stance to avoid rebellion among the MPs as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of mainstreaming leadership in a tribal community. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has warned that if Uddhav Thackeray had taken the role two and a half years ago, this time would not have come upon us today.