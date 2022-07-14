Big news! Elections of 92 municipal councils and 4 municipal councils postponed

Taking a major decision, the State Election Commission has postponed the general elections for the posts of members in 92 municipal councils and 4 municipal panchayats in the state. The State Election Commission has informed that the revised program for the postponed elections will be announced as soon as possible. The Commission has made it clear that after this decision, the code of conduct implemented in the areas where elections have been announced will not continue to apply.

A hearing is going on in the Supreme Court regarding the political reservation of OBCs. Now 19th July has been given as the date for this. The court had said that new elections should not be announced until then. After that the commission has taken this decision.



The State Election Commission, through a letter dated July 8, had announced the schedule of general elections for the posts of members of 9 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in a total of 17 districts of the state. However, the hearing on the special permission petition was held in the Supreme Court on July 1. At that time, the government submitted the report of the Other Backward Classes Commission on backwardness to the Supreme Court. After that, the Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing in this regard on July 19.

It is against this backdrop that the commission decided to postpone the elections of 92 municipal councils and 4 municipal councils in 17 districts of the state. Meanwhile, all the other parties from the ruling parties have taken the stand that no elections should be held in the state without OBC reservation. In that sense, the ongoing hearing of the Supreme Court is considered important.