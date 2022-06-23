Big offer from BJP to Eknath Shinde? amid political crisis in state

After the Vidhan Parishad elections, there has been a big upheaval in the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has broken two-thirds of the Shiv Sena and all the MLAs have been taken to Guwahati. Even today, six MLAs have gone to Guwahati. It is understood that the BJP has made an offer to Shinde as soon as the atmosphere of power appears.

For the last two days, there has been peace in the BJP faction. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had gone to Delhi. To date, Fadnavis has not commented on this. However, preparations are underway to turn the Shinde group over to you. In this, Shinde has not only Shiv Sena but also independent MLAs.

Eknath Shinde will hand over a separate letter to the Governor today, which is likely to be backed by the BJP. It is understood that BJP has made a big offer to Eknath Shinde. According to sources, Eknath Shinde is likely to be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister, 8 Cabinet Ministers and 5 Ministers of State. Apart from this, there is a possibility of sharing power at the center. Two ministerial posts will be given at the center.

Eknath Shinde has also called his MLAs left behind in Mumbai today. As a result, talks with Uddhav Thackeray have ended and it is understood that Shinde will now discuss the BJP's offer. Eknath Shinde has 46 Shiv Sena MLAs. Shiv Sena has rejected this claim.