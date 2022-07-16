Big relief to Satara people, Kas Dam supplying water to city with full capacity

Petri: The Kas Dam, which supplies water to the city, was filled to its capacity by the heavy rains that have been falling for a week. Satarkar's water worries have been solved for a year by releasing a large amount of water from the spillway of the dam yesterday, Friday midnight. The water level of Kanher, Urmodi dam has also increased and there is a picture of Bhambvali, Ekiwa waterfall collapsing on a large scale. This year, the picture of water flowing from the new spillway after the completion of the dam was attracting everyone's attention.

The water level of Kas Dam has been decreasing day by day and last month the water level dropped to seven feet. Even before the problem of water scarcity arose, the arrival of the monsoon caused the water to rise by four feet due to heavy rains. Later, the average rain during the week increased by two feet and during heavy rains, the water level increased by an average of four feet. Till midnight on Friday, the water level increased by twenty-six feet more than last year.