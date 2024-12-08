Bigg Boss Fame Abhijeet Bichukale Alleges Manipulation, Joins Opposition’s EVM Boycott Movement

Abhijeet Bichukale, who gained fame from Bigg Boss, has raised concerns about the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after his defeat in the recent elections. Bichukale ran for assembly seats in two constituencies, Jawali and Baramati in Satara, where he received only 529 and 92 votes, respectively. Despite these disappointing results, he has joined leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi party in questioning the reliability of EVMs.

In a media statement, Bichukale referenced a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussing the use of ballot papers in voting. He questioned why India relies on EVMs when developed countries like the United States use ballot papers for elections. He challenged the Prime Minister to take an oath on Lord Ram and confirm whether EVMs are secure from tampering.

Bichukale also expressed support for NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who similarly raised concerns about EVMs after the Mahavikas Aghadi's defeat. Despite being rivals, Bichukale recognized Pawar's influential role and expressed shock at the extent of his loss.

He argued that his popularity in Maharashtra should have been reflected in the election outcomes. Bichukale shared that during his campaign in Baramati, many people, including supporters of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, wanted photos with him, leading him to believe that his low vote count indicates manipulation.

He stated that he would support Sharad Pawar in any movement against EVMs. Bichukale remarked, "I should have received at least 200 votes; the results suggest there's a problem with EVMs. If Sharad Pawar takes a stand against them, I will back him completely."

The discussion around EVMs has gained momentum following the recent assembly elections, where the Mahavikas Aghadi accused the machines of tampering. This controversy prompted the opposition to boycott the first day of the special assembly session in protest of the election process.