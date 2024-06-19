'Bin Shirt Support': Uddhav Thackeray Takes Jibe At Cousin Raj Thackeray For Supporting BJP In Lok Sabha Polls

Uddhav Thackeray took swipe at Raj Thackeray by saying, "Some people gave 'Bin Shirt' (without shirt) support to the BJP just to oppose me."

Raj Thackeray had extended 'Binshart Pathimba' (unconditional support) to the Mahayuti led by the BJP in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"This election has made it clear who is with us and who is not. Some people gave 'Bin Shirt' support to the BJP just to oppose me. By Bin Shirt, I mean they openly supported BJP to oppsoe me," Uddhav Thackeray remarked, taking a jab at Raj Thackeray.

Following the Lok Sabha election results, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party held its foundation day event in Mumbai. During this public meeting, Uddhav Thackeray sharply criticized the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, Modi, and the Shinde faction. Thackeray issued a challenge to the Shinde faction, daring them to contest the upcoming elections without using the Shiv Sena name and party symbol. He also targeted Raj Thackeray in his speech.

During the Shiv Sena foundation day gathering, Uddhav Thackeray described using power to break parties and intimidate opponents as "governmental Naxalism." He was responding to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's earlier remark about urban Naxalites conducting a false campaign against them.

Addressing the Shinde faction and the BJP, Thackeray challenged, "If you are not cowards, contest the election without using Balasaheb Thackeray’s photo, the bow and arrow symbol, or the Shiv Sena name. You use my father's photo and then lecture me about strike rates. Use Minde’s father’s photo and contest the election. Modi, you should campaign for the assembly elections without this Minde."

"The battle has now begun, and we will not stop until the final victory. I urge the Supreme Court to expedite the decision. This fight is not personal but to save the Constitution," Thackeray said.