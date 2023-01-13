BIS seizes substandard toys from Vashi, CCPA issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted enforcement raids in Vashi on Wednesday and seized a large number of toys that violated the Quality Control Order (QCO), 2020.The raids were carried out at Dua Lima Retails Pvt. Ltd. and Crossword Book Store in Inorbit Mall. In the proper court of law, the BIS will initiate action.

Under various sections of the BIS Act 2016, violating the order is punishable with imprisonment for up to two years or a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh, or both. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal, asking them to reply within seven days about the sale of substandard toys.

It has also written to the Director General of the BIS, requesting that the matter be taken seriously and that appropriate action be taken immediately. The CCPA has expanded its countrywide campaign to prevent the sale of spurious and counterfeit products that contravene the Centre's published QCOs to include consumer durables such as electric immersion water heaters, electric irons, domestic gas stoves, microwave ovens, and sewing machines.

In this regard, the CCPA has written to District Collectors across India to investigate unfair trade practices and violations of consumer rights concerning the manufacture or sale of such goods and submit an Action Taken Report to the CCPA.