BJP appoints Muralidhar Mohol to oversee Pune's Loksabha and six Assembly constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Muralidhar Mohol, the former mayor of Pune and Maharashtra state general secretary, as the coordinator for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency and six assembly constituencies in Pune for the 'Mahavijaya 2024' campaign. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state president of the party, assigned him this crucial responsibility.

In addition, Mohol was designated as the state coordinator for Maharashtra for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched on the occasion of Independence Day as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.