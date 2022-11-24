BJP chief Ashish Shelar seeks probe to find whether Shraddha's letter was deliberately suppressed

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar questioned that alleged failure of Maharashtra police in taking strong action om complaint filed by slain call centre employee Shraddha Walkar in November 2020 in which she stated her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala had tried to kill her.

Ashish Shelar demanded the police probe whether Walkar’s letter had been deliberately suppressed and if the police were under pressure to not investigate her complaint.

Speaking to reporters, Shelar targeted the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Why did the Maharashtra Police not take any action on her (Walkar’s) letter? Was it because Shraddha’s last name was Walkar or because he (the accused’s name is) Aftab? Or was it because the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) was supported by NCP and Congress in office? Had there been timely intervention, Walkar would have survived, he said. I urge the police to investigate whether this letter or investigation was deliberately suppressed, he said.

Shelar said the police should also investigate whether there was pressure from someone to not take action against Aftab.

The police official had also said that based on Walkar’s written complaint dated November 23, 2020, personnel of Tulinj police station in Palghar district visited the place, where Walkar and Aftab resided, twice and recorded her statement.