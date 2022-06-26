BJP Devendra Fadnavis and NCP Sharad Pawar to reach Delhi amid political crisis in Maharashtra

Mumbai: 50 MLAs, including Minister Eknath Shinde, have revolted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. As many as 38 Shiv Sena MLAs have split with the Congress-NCP alliance. These MLAs have reached Guwahati directly accepting the leadership of Eknath Shinde. It is now destabilizing the state government. Political developments have gained momentum over the last few days.

On the one hand, it is known that Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi when there was a big revolt in the Shiv Sena in the state. Fadnavis will hold discussions with the party leadership in Delhi. Now it is known that Sharad Pawar, who came to the rescue of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, also went to Delhi today. The Opposition will file its nomination papers for the post of President in Delhi. It is learned that Pawar has gone to Delhi for this.

After the results of the legislative council, Eknath Shinde suddenly became unreachable and there was a political earthquake in the Shiv Sena. Following shinde, 38 MLAs reached Guwahati via Surat, making Shiv Sena 1-1. These disgruntled MLAs challenged party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"We have not solicited votes in anyone's name. We have also been elected from other parties. If they were elected only in the name of Shiv Sena, then everyone would have been elected. The candidate would also have a good vote and the party would also have a fixed vote. At least 70 to 80 or 100 candidates in today's assembly can be elected on any symbol. MLAs have work in constituencies and districts, 'said Shinde group MLA Deepak Kesarkar to Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.