BJP-Eknath Shinde camp to contest state assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls together

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankul said that his party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest the state Assembly polls and the General Elections in 2024 together.

Bawankule said that the alliance under Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis was formed to win 45 Lok Sabha seats and over 200 state Assembly seats.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena would fight the Mumbai civic elections together. When I say the Shiv Sena I mean the one following the real ideology of (late) Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, the one of Hindutva that is being followed by Eknath ji Shinde, said Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Another test for the allies is elections to 7,751 gram panchayats and direct election of their sarpanch. The State Election Commission (SEC) recently announced the schedule. While voting will take place on December 18, results will be declared on December 20.