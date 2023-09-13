"BJP govt is anti-farmer, anti-trader, and anti-poor": Nana Patole

Nana Patole, the head of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), accused the BJP government at the centre and in the state of being against the poor and working against the interests of regular people on Tuesday.

Patole said during 'Jansamvad Yatra,' in Bhandara district "When the Congress government was in power, ration included wheat, rice, lentils, dalda, oil, and sugar, but in the BJP-led states, even grains aren't available in ration shops. The central government claims there are no poor people in the country. The Modi government provided Ujjwala gas to poor families and stopped the distribution of kerosene. According to the government, those who have a gas cylinder at home are not considered poor, and these people have been deprived of dal, oil, sugar, and rice available at ration stores. By discontinuing rationed grains, the BJP government has committed the sin of snatching food from the plates of the poor."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party government is against farmers, traders, and the poor. When a farmer grows pulses, there's no price for those, and when the same pulses reach Adani's warehouse, they become Rs 170 per kilo. Whenever you buy any item from the shop, you have to pay GST on it. The autocratic state government, resembling Hitler, disconnects the electricity line if farmers don't pay the bill. Farmers have not yet received subsidies for summer paddy. The rule says that the government has to pay within eight days, but the government hasn't settled the farmers' dues for three to four months now," he added.