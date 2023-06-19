BJP leader demands director's arrest for insulting Lord Ram and Hanuman in Adipurush film

The release of the film Adipurush has sparked a fresh controversy, drawing significant attention in recent times. Various organizations have raised objections to certain dialogues and scenes depicted in the film. Notably, the movie has been banned in Nepal, and within India, several Hindutva groups have protested and disrupted its screenings. Raj Purohit, a BJP leader, strongly criticized the film and called for the director's arrest.

BJP leader Raj Purohit expressed, "There were high expectations surrounding the film Adipurush, but I was deeply saddened by what I heard, such as the dialogues and more. How could the director and producers have the audacity to insult Lord Ram and Hanuman? How was the censor board authorization granted? They are all criminals. It seems to be an endeavour to disrespect Indian culture. A case of hurting sentiments should be registered. They committed the offence and now they are apologizing. They have tarnished the essence of Hindu sentiments."

"How did they use such language for Hanuman's character? they transformed a donkey into Ravana. does not speak because he is a Muslim. What connection does he have with Lord Ram? Do they have any knowledge of Indian culture? Saif Ali Khan did not go to a Hindu temple for promotion. His character does not reflect the sentiment. They have no information about the role. They gave him the role of Ravana. If Ravana were alive today and saw his portrayal, he would have been so disgusted that he would have committed suicide,” he added.

“The director should be arrested for hurting sentiments. The image of Lord Ram, Hanuman has been defaced. The sentiments of 140 crore people have been hurt. The people who allowed this movie are also guilty. Are movies allowed while sleeping? We tore up the cinema ticket,” BJP leader Raj Purohit demanded that this movie should be banned and he also said that if there is time, I will file a complaint in the police station.